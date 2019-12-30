CRPF Statement Lays Bare How Priyanka Vadra Flouted Security; Rubbishes Congress Claims

Two days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that she was stopped and attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF has issued a statement. Stating that there has been no security breach, the CRPF statement dated December 30 says that there was no breach in security by the official. The CRPF stated the sequence of event and mentioned that CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra went to PCC office to enquire about the detailed programme because it was not communicated.

Statement by CRPF

In the statement, the CRPF has also said that "unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation" is not allowed and Priyanka Vadra travelled in a civil vehicle without informing. The CRPF has said that despite security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF.

The statement states: "On 28th Dec Sh Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj at around 0800hrs visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official. Regarding the sequence of events on 28th Dec,2019 the following security violation had occurred.

A) Unschedule Movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL could not be conducted. B) During travelling the protectee used non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. C) The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite this security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements."

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's vehicle in Lucknow when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city. After this, Priyanka Vadra had taken a ride on Congress Dheeraj Gurjar's scooter. She had also alleged that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

She had said, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too."

