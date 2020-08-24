CWC Passes 5 Point Resolution; Strengthen Gandhis' Leadership, Undermining Disallowed

Addressing a press briefing after the 7-hour CWC meeting, Spokespersons KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. on Monday, shared the 5 resolutions adopted by the committee unanimously. Surjewala said that Congress will strengthen the Gandhis' leadership and not allow anything to undermine the party. When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, he said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them.

"CWC unanimously have taken note of the two letters written by certain Congress leaders and has extensively deliberated on it," said KC Venugopal.

Resolutions adopted by CWC:

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ensured that Congress-ruled states tackled the pandemic effectively and provided access to healthcare and treatment to all sections of the people, resolutely led the fight against the government from the front.

The CWC will do everything to strengthen Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership in every possible way. The CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture

The CWC notes the internal issues cannot be discussed in the media and must be raised in the party forum

The CWC asks Sonia Gandhi to make any organisational changes she feels necessary as per the suggestions in the letter.

The CWC has requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim-chief till elections are held as soon as AICC meet can be convened.

Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said,"We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country," added Surjewala.

Sonia Gandhi to remain as interim chief

Earlier in the day, interim chief Sonia Gandhi is set to remain at her post till fresh elections are held after reconvening an AICC meet. Sonia Gandhi took over from Rahul Gandhi as party chief in August 2019, after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as chief post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. She had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", as 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party.

Moreover, Gandhi ended the meeting saying, "I am hurt but they are my colleagues. Gone is gone. Now let’s work together". Moreover, Rahul Gandhi too reportedly said 'I was hurt because at the end of the day I am her son' while opining on the dissenting letter which was written while Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised.

Rahul Vs Sonia battle in CWC

At the CWC meeting, sources report that the party has split into two camps - one supporting Sonia Gandhi as chief, the other backing Rahul Gandhi as chief. Sources report that Sonia aides like - Kamal Nath, Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, KC Venugopal have backed Sonia to continue chief, but other leaders like - Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Salman Khurshid and most state-level chiefs have called for Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress chief - with Ahmed Patel officially proposing it in the meeting. Both the Gandhis have allegedly refused - Sonia Gandhi has insisted on stepping down while Rahul Gandhi has reportedly remained mum on the issue.

