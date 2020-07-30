'Damage To Nation's Fabric': Rahul Gandhi Demands Saifuddin Soz's Immediate Release

On Thursday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded the immediate release of senior party leader and ex-Union Minister Saifuddin Soz. This comes a day after a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by Mumtazunnisa Soz seeking her husband's release. Gandhi opined that illegally detaining political leaders on no basis damages India's fabric.

He was reacting to a video where Saifuddin Soz is purportedly unable to move out of his residence. Speaking to some reporters from inside the walls of his house, the former Union Minister disputed the Centre's assertion that he had never been detained. To buttress his point, he highlighted that policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media.

Habeas corpus petition filed before SC

In her petition, Mumtazunnisa Soz stated that the former Union Minister was informed by his security guards of his house arrest on the morning of August 5, 2019, when the Presidential order revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed. She contended that a copy of his detention orders had not been provided to him despite Saifuddin Soz's repeated attempts. Citing his political career which includes his tenure as Union Water Resources Minister and the awards received by him, Mumtazunnisa Soz contended that he is a law-abiding and peaceful citizen.

She termed his detention as not just illegal, 'malafide, and unconstitutional but also appalling'. The senior Congress leader's wife maintained that Soz's detention was contrary to the constitutional safeguards laid down under Article 21 and 22 and was in contravention of the statutory scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, under which the arrest had purportedly been made. Furthermore, Mumtazunnisa Soz reiterated that her husband had consistently demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the Indian Constitution even in the wake of facing separatist threats.

During the hearing, the Jammu and Kashmir administration revealed that Soz was never under detention. It reiterated that no restriction has been placed on movement. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi contended that the J&K administration's position was contrary to facts. However, the SC bench observed that it would not enter into the question any further.

