Omar Abdullah Demands Explanation To J&K Govt's 'Stock 2-month LPG Supply' Order

Demanding an explanation for the recent orders issued by Jammu-Kashmir administration, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, said that the administration's decision are only creating panic. He further added that the government's 'false assurances' will not be taken at face value. According to local news reports, the Kashmir administration had ordered oil companies to stock '2 months worth LPG supply' and has ordered 16 schools to be vacated for the Army.

Omar demands explanation to government orders

J&K admin order stocking of LPG supply

Amid the ongoing Indo-China standoff at Ladakh, the J&K government's Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers has ordered oil companies to make adequate stocks of LPG upto two months at bottling plants as well as godowns, as per reports. Moreover, reports claim that such orders are carried out in October-November usually, owing to winter conditions. Reports also state this order has triggered a fresh wave of anxiety among the locals.

In preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, Ganderbal's Superintendent of Police has requested 16 educational institutes in the district to be vacated, via a government order, as per reports. In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, these educational centres be made available for the accommodation of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies,” stated the order. Ganderbal, which close to Ladakh's Kargil will witness fewer crowds for the Amarnath Yatra as it has been scaled down by the government.

Amarnath Yatra scaled down

Amid the current Coronavirus, the J&K government has curtailed the Amarnath yatra to 15 days instead of the regular 43 days yatra, in the last week of July. All pilgrims will be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure and the Divisional Commissioner asked the DC of Kathua to make necessary arrangements for the sampling of the pilgrims and identify places for their temporary stay in the district, according to a press release. Last year, the Amarnath Yatra was cut short due to terror threat and all pilgrims were airlifted.

Shortly thereafter, the Kashmir Valley was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. On August 5, the Parliament revoked Article 370, bifurcation the state of Jammu-Kashmir into Union territories - Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh. While complete curfew has been lifted and most troops have been revoked from the Valley, 4G internet is still banned in the Valley.