Delhi Fixes COVID-19 Treatment Prices Charged By Private Hospitals; Max Cap At Rs 18,000

Fixing COVID-19 treatment prices by private hospitals, the Delhi government on Saturday, issued an order capping prices at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 18,000 for moderate, severe and very severe cases respectively. Moreover, hospitals without accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) were allowed to charge Rs. 8000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. This was recommended by a panel headed by Niti Aayog member Dr. V. K Paul.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order mandating '5-day institutional quarantine'. The decision was taken in the second meeting held between the L-G and ministers on Saturday. Baijal stated that only those people who 'do not have adequate facilities for home isolation' will undergo institutional isolation.

In the order, Anil Baijal stated that every COVID-19 positive person in home quarantine will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. Taking strong opposition to the order, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that there is a shortage of health care workers in Delhi and LG's order will over-burden the health care system. Kejriwal also questioned why the order differed from ICMR's protocol of home quarantine for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government capped COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The Centre has currently taken over the COVID-19 fight in the capital aiding the state government by increasing testing, beds, surveillance, screening etc.

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has reported 53,116 COVID-19 cases as on Saturday, of which 27,512 are active, 23,569 have been cured and discharged whereas 2,035 have succumbed to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.