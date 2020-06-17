Delhi's COVID-19 Testing Doubled In Two Days, Price Capped On Amit Shah's Orders

After the Centre took over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. Moreover, testing too has been doubled from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, stated the MHA. While reports of 6510 have been received, the remaining will be received by 18 June. Delhi is the third to cap testing rates after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The apex science council has stated that negative results of the antigen must be confirmed by RT-PCR tests. MHA stated that 177692 people have been surveyed in the 242 containment zones bu June 15-16, the remaining will be surveyed by June 20.

Centre ramps up Delhi's testing

After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre, on Sunday announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:

Testing for COVID19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days, tripled

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 26,351 active cases and 1837 deaths.

