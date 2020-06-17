Delhi's COVID-19 Testing Doubled In Two Days, Price Capped On Amit Shah's Orders

Quick links:
After the Centre took over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. Moreover, testing too has been doubled from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, stated the MHA. While reports of 6510 have been received, the remaining will be received by 18 June. Delhi is the third to cap testing rates after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
Coronavirus Live Updates: India's recovery rate at 52.8% as cases soar to 3,54,065
The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The apex science council has stated that negative results of the antigen must be confirmed by RT-PCR tests. MHA stated that 177692 people have been surveyed in the 242 containment zones bu June 15-16, the remaining will be surveyed by June 20.
Following the directives of HM @AmitShah to increase testing & quick delivery of results in Delhi.— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 17, 2020
From 18 June, Tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centers have also been set up across #Delhi.
'Don't shoot the messenger': Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for threatening health workers
After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre, on Sunday announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:
On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 26,351 active cases and 1837 deaths.
COVID-19 crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for novel coronavirus
India-China LAC clash: Army releases list of 20 brave martyrs killed in action at Galwan