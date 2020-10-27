Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Central Government Over MCD Doctors' Pending Salaries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked the central government and said 'it is shameful' that the doctors of Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) have been compelled to protest over their salary dues. Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to allot funds to the Municipal Corporations so that the doctors' pending paychecks can be issued. 'Several doctors working in hospitals run by North MCD have claimed that they have not been paid in the last three months,' he added.

Central government is giving a grant to all the municipal corporations in the country, except Delhi. Centre needs to give Rs 12,000 crores for 10 yrs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. I request my brothers in Municipal Corporation to run it properly: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/oiijP90gsX pic.twitter.com/m6rJxqk8n1 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Delhi CM hits out at Centre for not giving enough funds

Speaking further about this pending salary issues, Arvind Kejriwal accused the central government of being corrupt while managing funds for MCDs. 'Now it is the time, things should be set right,' he added. CM Kejriwal while inaugurating a waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur poultry and fish market said that it pains him to see the doctors who risked their lives to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic have to protest for their salaries.

Kejriwal questioned, “We have been witnessing that civic bodies have not been able to pay salaries of teachers, sanitation workers and doctors over the years. Why is there such an acute shortage of funds in MCDs?”

Further slamming the central government, Kejriwal said that the state government of Delhi run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given more funds to the MCDs in comparison to previous governments. 'We have given them more than their due,' he added. Delhi CM said that there should be no politics over doctors' salaries and everyone in authority should make efforts to ensure that the doctors get their paychecks. He also claimed that the Centre has been issuing grants to Municipal Corporations across the country but barring Delhi. He said, 'I request the Centre to give funds to MCDs so that they release salaries of doctors."

