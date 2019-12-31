Arvind Kejriwal: "Vote Us Only If We Have Done Work"

With the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the political fight between AAP and BJP has begun. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal during a town hall meeting on Monday, claimed that the people should vote for AAP only if the party has done relevant work.

The ongoing duel between AAP and BJP ranges from the issues pertaining to illegal colonies to several other issues.

CM Kejriwal claims to have worked the most

During the town hall meeting in Delhi, third in a row, at Durgapuri Chowk, on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the last 70 years no Chief Minister could gather the courage to say that vote us only if we have done work".

Arvind Kejriwal also ridiculed the BJP charge-sheet that described the AAP's five-year rule as based on lies and betrayal. This comes as BJP, on Monday, tweeted the key-points established within their charge-sheet against AAP.

"You promised illegal colonies in Delhi will be regularised. In five years, despite several directions from the Supreme Court, you didn't make even a single map," BJP accused.

AAP has identified key issues, like regularisation of illegal colonies, women's security and building concrete houses for slum dwellers, to be raised during elections.

They have also cornered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which falls under the Centre over illegal colonies' regularisation. AAP has also sought clarification on the information regarding the developments on DDA's website.

Sanjay Singh attacks BJP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that CM Kejriwal has asked the people to get street lights installed on the wall of their houses and the Delhi government would foot the power bill. Due to space crunch and multiplicity of municipal authorities, the Delhi government has faced challenges in installing 2.1 lakh street lights. This move would have been a major bearing on women security.

"In the name of regularising illegal colonies in Delhi, the BJP has cheated lakhs of people. The people of these colonies will teach the BJP a lesson at the polls. Without the registry, how will the BJP give ownership (to residents)", said senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh?

