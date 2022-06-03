Delhi Congress Demands Arrest Of Sisodia, Accuses Kejriwal Of Playing 'victim Card'

Following Arvind Kejriwal's 'after Satyendar Jain, Centre going to arrest Manish Sisodia' remarks, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar on Thursday demanding the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accused the Chief Minister of defending Sisodia by playing the "victim card". Congress claimed that Kejriwal is trying to shield Sisodia who is under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"In a futile bid to cover up the humiliation of Satyendar Jain's arrest, Arvind Kejriwal is playing the victim card by declaring that Manish Sisodia may be the next target of the ED," Anil Kumar said.

The Congress leader alleged that under the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi has become the "capital of corruption". He further claimed that 80 per cent of the AAP ministers are "corrupt".

"It is surprising that Kejriwal has not sacked Jain from the cabinet, but has only handed over his seven portfolios to Sisodia and hence, he is assuming that Sisodia might be arrested. It is an open secret that Sisodia is another corrupt leader," the Congress leader said.

Anil Kumar further mentioned that the Delhi Congress had registered complaints with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the purchase and maintenance contracts for the low-floor DTC buses.

He claimed that many more ministers in the Kejriwal government will be arrested if the Congress complaints take their logical routes.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has directed its agencies to arrest Sisodia in "false" cases.

"The Centre is fabricating false charges against Sisodia just like they did to arrest Satyendar Jain," the Delhi chief minister had said.

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

On Monday, May 30, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a "hawala transactions" case. This comes over a month after assets linked to Jain, worth around Rs 4.81 crore, were attached by the agency.

The Minister was arrested for alleged hawala transactions, which were "related to a Kolkata-based company".

Jain is accused of receiving money from shell companies in lieu of the cash transferred via "hawala" -- a reference to the informal cash transfer system which is often used for money laundering activities.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: ANI/PTI)