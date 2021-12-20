Unnao Rape Case: Delhi Court Discharges Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Victim’s Accident Matter

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday discharged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor and her family members. According to the court's order, as accessed by Republic TV, there is 'no prima facie evidence' against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the five other accused in the case.

On July 28, 2018, the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and her lawyer were hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured. The Uttar Pradesh police had filed a murder case against the then BJP MLA and nine others alleging a 'conspiracy' behind the accident.

"When there is prima facie no evidence came on record to charge accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar regarding the criminal conspiracy to extend threat to kill the victim or her family members, no charges can be framed against him and no charges are made against him," the court said.

"The court is of the considered view, that prima facie there is no evidence against accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Prakhar Singh, Awdesh Singh to charge them for the commission of any offense regarding the present case and they are directed to furnish bail bonds/surety bonds for the sum of Rs 10,000 each in terms of Section 437-A CRPC by 21.12.2021 at 2.00 PM," the order read.

The court has now ordered the framing of charges against the other four accused -- Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, and Naveen Singh. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 21.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court discharges expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor.



In 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for life in a separate case for raping the minor in 2017.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/p3JacNH6Gy — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Unnao rape case

The 17-year-old victim was raped by now expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. After accusing him in April 2018, the victim had attempted to self-immolate before Uttar Pradesh CM's residence. Following that, her father was assaulted, allegedly by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and he was sent to jail. The court had on December 20, 2019, sent Sengar to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" in the Unnao rape case. He has also been sentenced to a ten-year jail term for his involvement in the shocking death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

Image: PTI