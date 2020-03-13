Ex-BJP Leader Kuldeep Sengar Gets 10-year Jail Term For Murder Of Unnao Victim's Father

Ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case has been sentenced to a ten-year jail term on Friday. The 10-year jail term is for his involvement in the shocking death of the Unnao rape victim's father. Along with the expelled MLA, 6 others including his brother, and two policemen have also been given the ten-year jail term.

Read: Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Gives 60 Days To Convict Kuldeep Sengar to Deposit Compensation

Previously the Tis Hazari court in Delhi had sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to life imprisonment for raping the minor girl under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On December 16, the court convicted him in the Unnao rape case. Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019.

Read: Expelled BJP MLA & 2018 Unnao Rape Case Convict Kuldeep Sengar Finally Loses Assembly Seat

Unnao rape case

The 17-year-old victim was raped by now expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. After accusing him in April 2018, the victim had attempted to self-immolate before the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's residence. Following that, her father was assaulted, allegedly by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and he was sent to jail.

Read: Unnao Rape & Kidnapping Case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Convicted By Delhi Court

On July 28, 2018, the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. The accident killed two members and left her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident. The Supreme Court then stepped in and ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to complete investigation, transferred the case and airlifted the victim to Delhi.

Read: Unnao Rape Case: Tis Hazari Court Reserves Verdict For Kuldeep Sengar On December 16