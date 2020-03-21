Arvind Kejriwal's Big Announcement: Delhi Govt To Conduct Press Briefings Digitally

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an important announcement on Saturday. He declared that all press conferences of the Delhi government would be conducted digitally now. The Delhi CM also urged journalists, whom he contended were at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus to protect themselves.

All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2020

Delhi government announces new measures

The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all educational institutions, cinema halls, weekly markets, and shopping malls. Buses and metros are being disinfected daily. On Thursday, Kejriwal stated that only takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed. Furthermore, the social, cultural and political gathering of more than 20 people has been banned in the national capital. All those who have been advised to self-quarantine are being stamped. According to Kejriwal, strict action would be taken against the people violating self-quarantine rules.

The coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 271 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in India with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. In Delhi, 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

