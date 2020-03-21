The Debate
The Debate
South Actor & UNICEF Brand Ambassador Trisha Shares Preventive Measures Amid COVID-19; See

Regional Indian Cinema

South actor and brand ambassador of UNICEF India, Trisha, took to social media to spread awareness regarding coronavirus. Here's what Trisha had to say.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
trisha

Trisha Krishnan, the brand ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India, took to their social media handle to address the Coronavirus crisis. In the video posted on March 19, the South Indian actor is seen talking about the deadly virus and preventive measures to fight it. She says, "COVID-19 disease can be stopped. Together we can do it."

Check out Trisha's message here: 

South actor Trisha joined UNICEF as their Brand Ambassador reportedly in 2017. Her role reportedly includes spreading awareness for the welfare of the youth, especially young girls. She had previously engaged with UNICEF to address the issues faced by young girls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 

Meanwhile, Trisha, who is reported to be on self-quartine recently hit the headlines after she opted out of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. She opted out of the film due to some creative differences with the makers of the film, stated media reports. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@dudette583) on

Trisha will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha in the lead, is reported to be a thriller. The upcoming Malayalam movie is reported to hit the screens by August 2020. Besides the upcomer, she also has Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan and M. Saravanan's Raangi in the making. 

First Published:
