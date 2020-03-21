South Actor & UNICEF Brand Ambassador Trisha Shares Preventive Measures Amid COVID-19; See

Trisha Krishnan, the brand ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India, took to their social media handle to address the Coronavirus crisis. In the video posted on March 19, the South Indian actor is seen talking about the deadly virus and preventive measures to fight it. She says, "COVID-19 disease can be stopped. Together we can do it."

Check out Trisha's message here:

How do you protect yourself and your loved ones from #Coronavirus?



Trisha Krishnan, #UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate shares simple messages to remember, follow and share with your family and friends on WhatsApp.

#COVID19 @trishtrashers @vijayabaskarofl @drbeelaIAS @NHM_TN pic.twitter.com/xbuoHycNZ9 — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) March 19, 2020

South actor Trisha joined UNICEF as their Brand Ambassador reportedly in 2017. Her role reportedly includes spreading awareness for the welfare of the youth, especially young girls. She had previously engaged with UNICEF to address the issues faced by young girls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Breaks The Internet With His Trademark Monologue On Social Distancing

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs' Turn To Books In The Time Of Social Distancing

Meanwhile, Trisha, who is reported to be on self-quartine recently hit the headlines after she opted out of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. She opted out of the film due to some creative differences with the makers of the film, stated media reports. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares The Positive Aspect Of Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read | Work From Home Tips To Help You Manage A Team Effectively While Social Distancing; Read

Trisha will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha in the lead, is reported to be a thriller. The upcoming Malayalam movie is reported to hit the screens by August 2020. Besides the upcomer, she also has Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan and M. Saravanan's Raangi in the making.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni’s Way Of Educating People About Social Distancing Is Unique, Effective

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.