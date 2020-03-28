Delhi Govt Distributes 7.5 Kg Ration Per Person For Next Month Amid Pan-India Lockdown

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. Additionally, Sisodia said that the Delhi government will use its schools as night shelters for daily wage labourers and needy people. He further added that food and water will be arranged for them.

"The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month -- 7.5 kg per person, which means one-and-a-half times more than the normal need," Sisodia tweet read in Hindi.

दिल्ली सरकार ने अगले महीने का राशन भी अभी से बाँटना शुरू कर दिया है. प्रति व्यक्ति 7.5 किलो यानि सामान्य से डेढ़ गुना. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 28, 2020

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that those receiving ration from the fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for the next month.

Stressing on problems of migrant workers, he said: "100 buses of Delhi government and around 200 buses of Uttar Pradesh government have been arranged to take people from Delhi to their respective places in Uttar Pradesh."

Delhi Police steps in to feed, provide medical assistance to slum dwellers

The Delhi Police along with NGOs on Friday reached out to those in distress in the national capital's slums due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Nationwide restrictions were imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, which has claimed 19 lives and infected over 850 people in the country.

Police personnel distributed food and milk packets and ration to people, including senior citizens, at a labour colony in East Kidwai Nagar of Kotla Mubarak Pur. The Special Branch of the Delhi Police has distributed around 6,000 food packets to the needy in various parts of the national capital in collaboration with volunteers and staff of its district units, according to police.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

