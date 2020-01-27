Amit Shah Promises To Make Delhi 'world's Best Capital' If BJP Is Voted To Power

Ahead of assembly elections scheduled next month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, promised to transform Delhi into one of the best capitals in the world if BJP is elected to power. "If you give the government of Delhi in Modiji's hands, in 5 years we will make it the best capital of the world," he stated. He was addressing a public meeting in Janakpuri, Delhi on Monday.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah addresses a public meeting in Janakpuri, Delhi. https://t.co/rUQe4T5M8I — BJP (@BJP4India) January 27, 2020

During his address, the Home Minister took a jibe at Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of lying. The Home Minister said, "Well, Delhi does not stand at number one position when it comes to roads, water or any other matter. But if there is a competition for lying, Mr. Kejriwal will rank number 1 in the whole world."

"Kejriwal has only fooled the people of Delhi when it comes to development," he added.

The Home Minister also targetted Kejriwal on the matters of installing air purifiers due owing to increasing air pollution, running electric buses, etc.

READ | Amit Shah on Delhi Elections: 'Vote in such anger, that current is felt in Shaheen Bagh'

'Kejriwal should clear stand on Shaheen Bagh': Amit Shah

Reacting to Sharjeel Imam's video where he gave a call to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, and roads, Home Minister Amit Shah strongly suggested that such people should be put behind bars. "You must have seen the video where Sharjeel Imam has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. Such people should be put behind the bars," he said.

Shah also attacked the Aam Admi Party over Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. "Manish Sisodia had said that he stands with Shaheen Bagh. Chief Minister Kejriwal should also make his stand clear on whether or not he stands with Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests."

READ | 'Vote for Modi to bring a change in Delhi', says Union Minister Amit Shah

Shah promises Yamuna River Front

He also promised to transform the banks of Yamuna and make it like Sabarmati riverfront if BJP comes into power in Delhi. "Once BJP government is formed in Delhi, we will make Yamuna River Front like Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad which attracts tourists from all over the world," Shah said.

READ | Amit Shah slams Kejriwal govt, says 'It tops the chart of liars'

READ | Delhi Election: AAP takes on 'Amit Shah's BJP' over Kejriwal govt's 'education' model