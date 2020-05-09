'Deplorable Condition Of Workers During The Coronavirus Outbreak' Says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday slammed the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to exempt industries from certain labour laws. She said that the labours are the worst affected during the Coronavirus time and the 12-hour shift will be exploiting the rights of these workers.

Taking to Twitter Mayawati said: "During the corona pandemic, the condition of workers is worst. Their work hours have been increased from 8 hours shift to 12 hours shift again. This is sad and unfortunate. The backbone of the country should be helping the migrants not against them".

1. कोरोना प्रकोप में मजदूरों/श्रमिकों का सबसे ज्यादा बुरा हाल है, फिर भी उनसे 8 के बजाए 12 घण्टे काम लेने की शोषणकारी व्यवस्था पुनः देश में लागू करना अति-दुःखद व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। श्रम कानून में बदलाव देश की रीढ़ श्रमिकों के व्यापक हित में होना चाहिये ना कि कभी भी उनके अहित में। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 9, 2020

UP govt exempts industries from labour laws

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an ordinance to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state’s economic activities which have come to a grinding halt amid the COVID-led lockdown. The decision to approve the ordinance was taken on Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The step aimed at reviving and boosting various businesses and industries has been taken because they have more or less come to a halt due to the national lockdown, the spokesman said. The ordnance has been sent to Governor Anandi Ben Patel for her assent, said sources. There is a need to give impetus to industrial and economic activities and create more investment opportunities besides bringing the existing industry back on track, the spokesman said.

