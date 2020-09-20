Derek O'Brien Tears Rule-book And Yanks RS Chair's Mic; Congress In 'party Of Dalals' Row

After the ruckus over the passage of farm reform ordinances in Lok Sabha, the Opposition launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the bills were tabled for discussion in the upper house.

Opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (Centre) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises," O'Brien said in Rajya Sabha while speaking about the agriculture bills.

Later, in a shocking incident, Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and tore papers and the mic off the house Chair.

Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during discussion in the House on agriculture Bills pic.twitter.com/OlTjJb6j4F — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, DMK MP TKS Elangovan said that Farmers who contribute at least 20% to the total GDP of the country will be made slaves by these Bills. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity, he contended.

Congress MPs were outraged when USRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). He seemingly said that to take a jibe on Congress as the bills seek to end the mechanism of middlemen in the agricultural sector where farmers need be dependant on the middlemen to sell their produce, however, they would have the option to seek middlemen if they wish to.

Congress MP Anand Sharma demanded an apology from Reddy over his statement on Congress. To which the speaker Venkaiah Naidu said Reddy's statement will not go on record.

K K Ragesh (CPI), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Trichi Siva (DMK) and K C Venugopal (Congress) moved resolutions for sending the two bills to a select committee of the House for consideration before they are taken up for passage.

MSP to continue

Opposing the bills, Congress leaders had alleged in the past few days that these bills will kill the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system due to which the farmers will cease to get the minimum price for their produce, moreover, they alleged that the sector will be dominated by Corporates, hurting the interests of the farmers.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

