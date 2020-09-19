SAD To Take Call On NDA Alliance After Considering Fate Of Farm Bills In Rajya Sabha

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will decide on whether to continue its alliance with BJP-led NDA or not after taking into account the fate of three farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its members, party sources told PTI a day after its lone Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the cabinet.

A senior party leader said at the moment the party’s focus was on safeguarding the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue. The core group of SAD held a meeting in Delhi with several other joining through video conference from Punjab to discuss its next course of action after Harsimrat Kaur in protest against the three agriculture bills.

The bills were passed by the Lok Sabha this week and are likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha soon. The party has three MPs in the upper house. Asked whether the SAD would end its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on differing stands, Kaur said it was for the party to decide and a collective decision would be taken on the matter by all senior leaders together.

"Even in marriage there are disagreements. So, similarly, in a coalition, it doesn't mean you have to subscribe to each other's ideology. Each political party has to protect its interests," senior party member Naresh Gujral said.

'Alliance issue not a priority for SAD'

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that the Akali Dal is aware of the fact that the Indian army is standing eyeball to eyeball with the Chinese PLA at the LAC and subsequently, Pakistan is trying to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab. He said the party would not take any decision which would disturb the air in Punjab, a border state. The Akali Dal represents Sikhs, who are known for their patriotism and huge sacrifice for the country.

Echoing similar sentiments, SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the alliance issue was not a priority for the SAD at the moment since the Punjab Assembly elections are still far away. As per reports, the party will wait for the fate of the farm bills in Rajya Sabha before taking a final call on remaining in the NDA.

The BJP is confident of stacking notes in its favour in the Upper House for the passage of the bills -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agency)