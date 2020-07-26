Fadnavis Tries New Tack To Warn CM Uddhav; Writes That Pune's Testing Superior To Mumbai

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to increase the COVID-19 testing in Mumbai as he said the risk of COVID-19 spread in the city remains high due to less testing.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra on a regular basis has been highlighting the shortcomings of the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government. On Saturday he took to Twitter to write a letter to CM Thackeray about the state of testing done in the state.

"Mumbai is at risk due to less number of regular COVID-19 tests. The death rate has also increased. The situation cannot be controlled unless the tests are increased. A letter to honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Fadnavis captioned his tweet in Marathi along with the letter attached.

Highlights of the letter

The letter draws a comparison between the number of tests in Pune and Mumbai. According to the letter, 4,62,221 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai as on July 23 while that of Pune is 3,54,721. The week from July 17 to July 21 shows 41,376 tests conducted in Mumbai while Pune reported 85,139 tests, double than Mumbai. Mumbai which has a population size much larger than Pune is showing far less testings as compared to Pune, the letter noted.

"Despite the state increasing the testing yet Mumbai which remains the largest hotspot in the country for Coronavirus sees a lesser number of COVID-19 testings, this is becoming a difficult puzzle to solve. It should be noted that this is like playing with lives of the Mumbaikars and its direct impact is the death rate in Mumbai," Fadnavis wrote in the letter.

"The death rate in Pune is 2.31 percent, while in Mumbai is 5.60 percent. The death rate of entire Maharashtra is 3.68. The primary reason for Mumbai's death rate not getting under control is the less number of tests in the city," he added.

The BJP leader also expressed his satisfaction on the higher number of COVID tests in Pune but highlighted the need for better facilities in Pune to combat the COVID-19 crisis, adding that enough support is not being given by the government to the municipal corporation. Fadnavis emphasised that while the tests are being increased in Pune, the situation will become worse if proper facilities are not established.

Fadnavis tours state to know situation on ground

In order to know the ground reality about COVID-19 situation, Fadnavis recently completed a three-day tour visiting Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel. Prior to that, Fadnavis toured north Maharashtra, Marathwada, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad. While CM Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from moving away from Mumbai except on some occasions, the ruling parties have questioned the reason behind Fadnavis' extensive visits. The former CM has defended it saying that it is part of an exercise to reach out to people “reeling under hardships” and, travelled to Delhi to brief PM Modi on it.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country with Mumbai the worst affected city. As most neighbouring areas around Mumbai complete their extended lockdown, Thane's tally stands at 31,027 cases with 906 fatalities, Kalyan-Dombivali at 20,700 cases with 368 fatalities, Navi Mumbai at 14,832 and 394 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune which is second-worst hit city in the state stands at 73,007 cases with 46,013 active cases and 1738 deaths. Mumbai still tops the list with 1,08,060 cases and 6036 deaths.