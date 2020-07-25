'Not In Favour Of Lifting Lockdown Due To Economic Concern': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

As Maharashtra still remains the worst affected state in the country due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has cautioned about the consequences of lifting the lockdown. While speaking through his party mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav said he is not in favour of lifting the lockdown only to address economic concerns. Backing his decision, he questioned who will be responsible if people die due to lifting of lockdown in the state.

"I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about the economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two," he said.

In the interview published in Saamana, the CM, to back his decision, also gave an analogy of other nations which lifted the lockdown only to re-impose it again in the wake of the alarming surge of the virus. He also seemingly targeted those in favour of lifting lockdown, asking if they will bear the responsibility if the number of deaths surges in the state.

"This pandemic is a global war. It has affected the entire world. Those countries which had lifted the lockdown in haste thinking that it was over, were again forced to impose it to curb the spread. In Australia, they had to rope in the Army," he said.

"Many people are opposing lockdown. They say that lockdown is affecting the economy. To such people, I would say that I am ready to lift the lockdown, but if people die due to it, would you take the responsibility?... Even we are concerned about the economy," he said.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Friday, July 24, Maharashtra recorded 9,615 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,57,117. At present, there are 1,43,714 active cases in the state. With 5,714 COVID-19 patients discharged on Friday, the number of recovered soared to 1,99,967 taking the 55.99 percent, less than the country's recovery rate which stands at 63.54 percent. A total of 13,132 persons have succumbed to the virus so far in the state. 17,87,306 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.