COVID-19: Pradhan Assures 'uninterrupted Supply Of Petrol, Diesel And LPG' During Lockdown

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to provide essential services and commodities amid the 21-day lockdown, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, March 25, took stock of the supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel to ensure their uninterrupted service.

"We are working to ensure that not just consumers get uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG but also that the supply lines for the country's defence forces are secured," said Pradhan.

Pradhan posted a picture on Twitter promoting social distancing which is the need of the hour to combat the virus. In the picture, the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry officials were seen maintaining sufficient distance between them while having an official discussion.

We at @PetroleumMin are taking adequate preventive measures to stay safe and have also adopted #SocialDistancing as a weapon to combat the #Covid19 infection.



Urge everyone to follow #SocialDistancing and other preventive guidelines to defeat the #Covid-19. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vZ7v0xNfFw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 25, 2020

The Petroleum Minister's assurance is crucial amid the coronavirus outbreak as petrol and diesel are crucial for the transportation of essential goods and services across the country, while more importantly, LPG is extremely essential for cooking purpose.

India has witnessed a massive rise in the coronavirus cases as the number of infected cases surged to 606 with 12 deaths as on Wednesday, March 25, while 42 cases have recovered and been discharged.

PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown starting from the midnight of March 25 in the country, keeping in mind the severity of the situation. He also sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore to boost the healthcare system in order to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Social Distancing - The Only Solution

Amid the pandemic, social distancing is of prime importance to arrest the spread of the virus. The prime minister has urged the citizens repeatedly not to step out of their homes unless extremely necessary and also not to hoard essential commodities as they will be available throughout the lockdown period.

