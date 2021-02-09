Dhinakaran Claims Rajinikanth Was Among The First To Call & Check On Sasikala's Health

AMMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran revealed on Tuesday that superstar Rajinikanth had called to enquire about her aunt VK Sasikala's health, just minutes after she returned to Chennai.

Dhinakaran told reporters that Rajinikanth was among the first callers to enquire about Chinnamma (Sasikala)’s health when she returned to the state after serving her 4-year jail term. Despite having travelled for at least 24 hours, she was fine, he added.

The AMMK leader said he will be contesting the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu from two constituencies including RK Nagar. The party will consult legal experts on Sasikala contesting in elections, he added. The ousted AIADMK general secretary had announced on Monday that she would enter full-fledged politics soon. However, it is pertinent to note that Sasikala cannot contest any election till 2027.

'AIADMK leaders in touch with AMMK'

Dhinakaran further claimed that several members of the AIADMK are in touch with him, who will soon join the AMMK fold. People still believe that Sasikala has not done anything wrong and this was proved by the grant welcome she received, said Dhinakaran. He asserted that AMMK was formed with the purpose to retake Edapaddi Palaniswami led-AIADMK and form an "Amma government". On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his other Cabinet colleagues have ruled out the re-induction of Sasikala into All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Sasikala gets a rousing welcome

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. However, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, the former AIADMK leader left a resort on Bengaluru outskirts where she completed her home quarantine after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

As her convoy crossed Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district, she was greeted by a large gathering of people who waved AMMK and AIADMK flags. Throughout the journey from Karnataka, her supporters broke into celebrations and showered flower petals on her convoy. Moreover, multiple banners, flex boards, posters and hoardings welcoming Sasikala were put up in the Krishnagiri district. After reaching Chennai, she is likely to visit the Ramapuram Garden to pay respect to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

