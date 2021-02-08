DMK Claims 'AIADMK Following Delhi's Instructions' After It Says No Alliance With Sasikala

Taking a jibe at the ruling AIADMK over Sasikala's return, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday, said that the AIADMK was disowning her at the instructions of Delhi i.e. BJP, while touring Madurai. Pointing out how Sasikala was revered as 'Chinnamma' by AIADMK, Kanimozhi said that the change in stance can be answered by AIADMk alone. The former AIADMK General Secretary returns to Chennai after completing her 4-year jail stint in a disproportionate assets case.

Kanimozhi: 'They used to call her Chinnamma'

"They are not speaking, they are doing that what has been instructed from Delhi. A few years ago, they praised Sasikala saying, 'She is not Chinnamma, but our Amma'. Now they have changed their speech. Only they can reply to that," said Kanimozhi.

Earlier in the day, state fisheries minister D Jayakumar said '100% we won't form an alliance with Sasikala and TTV's party'. He added that AIADMK will await the court's order regarding Sasikala's ouster, but alleged that Sasikala and Stalin are under 'some agreement'. Terming Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran as the B-team of DMK, Jayakumar said that AIADMK is assured of victory in the upcoming state polls.

AIADMK lashes out at Sasikala on arrival; rules out alliance, terms her 'DMK's B-team'

Sasikala's arrival in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed section 144 in several places across Tamil Nadu, deployed atleast 100 police personnel at Chennai border, closed AIADMK party office and ex-CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach, in preparation for the arrival of Sasikala - known as 'Chinamma'. While posters welcoming 'Chinnamma' have been put up at T-Nagar, police has issued a "diktat" to Sasikala - allowing only 5 vehicles to follow her own car, allowing only Sasikala's vehicle to use AIADMK flag, no Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) vehicle will be allowed in Sasikala's rally and no bursting of crackers or fireworks on her arrival. Her nephew - TTV Dinakaran is accompanying her from Bengaluru to her sister-in-law's residence in T-Nagar and she has been welcomed with throngs of crowds on the way.

War over Amma's legacy

Recently, Sasikala caused controversy after she was discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital, when she travelled in a car bearing the iconic 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy. Speaking to the press, Dhinakaran asserted that his aunt was 'still the general secretary of the party' and that the matter was 'sub-judice'. Meanwhile, senior minister D Jayakumar and four other ministers lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car pointing that 'she was not even a primary member of the outfit'. Previously, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds, but Sasikala's nephew - Dinakaran has vowed that 'AIADMK will be revived under Sasikala'. The former AIADMK general Secretary, who took over after Jayalalithaa's demise, was thrown out of the party after she was Sasikala was convicted and jailed for 4 years in a disproportionate assets case.

