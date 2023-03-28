Last Updated:

Did Rahul Gandhi Delete Savarkar Tweets After Defamation Warning? What The Internet Shows

Rahul Gandhi has left the internet divided as many claim that he deleted his 'insulting' tweets on Veer Savarkar whereas some say he never tweeted any.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Rahul Gandhi

A social media caching & stats portal for popular accounts, Rahul Gandhi has not deleted any tweets in the last 48 hours (Image: ANI/PTI)


After being convicted in a criminal defamation case for 'insulting' the Modi community, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seems to have deleted his tweets on Veer Savarkar, as per claims made by Twitter users. A search on Twitter for whether Rahul Gandhi has tweeted on Savarkar returns no results. This still leaves it unclear whether he never tweeted mentioning Savarkar or he deleted.

While Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle appears to not contain any tweets mentioning Savarkar, there is plenty of debate over whether this is because he deleted them. As per reports citing SocialBlade, a social media caching & stats portal for popular accounts, Rahul Gandhi has not deleted any tweets in the last 48 hours.

The supposed deletions are causing a stir since he recently made a controversial statement saying "My name is Rahul Gandhi not Savarkar. And a Gandhi never apologises." This remark drew sharp criticism from Savarkar's admirers and his very own grandson Ranjit Savarkar, who says he will file a defamation case against Rahul for dragging the Savarkar name. 

READ | Uddhav to skip opposition meeting at Kharge's house over Rahul's 'Savarkar' remark

What does the internet say?

It seems like the tweets about Savarkar were only made from the Twitter handle of the Congress party, which are still available. However, a large group of users are claiming that the 'insulting' tweets are now deleted whereas some say he never tweeted from his personal account.

READ | Shinde challenges Uddhav over Rahul's Savarkar remarks; 'Balasaheb thrashed effigy...'

 

READ | Sharad Pawar steps into Savarkar row, asks Congress to tone down attack
READ | Leave MVA if you cannot tolerate Savarkar's insult by Rahul: Maha BJP chief tells Uddhav

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT