Did Rahul Gandhi Delete Savarkar Tweets After Defamation Warning? What The Internet Shows

After being convicted in a criminal defamation case for 'insulting' the Modi community, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seems to have deleted his tweets on Veer Savarkar, as per claims made by Twitter users. A search on Twitter for whether Rahul Gandhi has tweeted on Savarkar returns no results. This still leaves it unclear whether he never tweeted mentioning Savarkar or he deleted.

While Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle appears to not contain any tweets mentioning Savarkar, there is plenty of debate over whether this is because he deleted them. As per reports citing SocialBlade, a social media caching & stats portal for popular accounts, Rahul Gandhi has not deleted any tweets in the last 48 hours.

The supposed deletions are causing a stir since he recently made a controversial statement saying "My name is Rahul Gandhi not Savarkar. And a Gandhi never apologises." This remark drew sharp criticism from Savarkar's admirers and his very own grandson Ranjit Savarkar, who says he will file a defamation case against Rahul for dragging the Savarkar name.

What does the internet say?

It seems like the tweets about Savarkar were only made from the Twitter handle of the Congress party, which are still available. However, a large group of users are claiming that the 'insulting' tweets are now deleted whereas some say he never tweeted from his personal account.

