Did Rahul Gandhi Delete Savarkar Tweets After Defamation Warning? What The Internet Shows

Quick links:
A social media caching & stats portal for popular accounts, Rahul Gandhi has not deleted any tweets in the last 48 hours (Image: ANI/PTI)
After being convicted in a criminal defamation case for 'insulting' the Modi community, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seems to have deleted his tweets on Veer Savarkar, as per claims made by Twitter users. A search on Twitter for whether Rahul Gandhi has tweeted on Savarkar returns no results. This still leaves it unclear whether he never tweeted mentioning Savarkar or he deleted.
While Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle appears to not contain any tweets mentioning Savarkar, there is plenty of debate over whether this is because he deleted them. As per reports citing SocialBlade, a social media caching & stats portal for popular accounts, Rahul Gandhi has not deleted any tweets in the last 48 hours.
The supposed deletions are causing a stir since he recently made a controversial statement saying "My name is Rahul Gandhi not Savarkar. And a Gandhi never apologises." This remark drew sharp criticism from Savarkar's admirers and his very own grandson Ranjit Savarkar, who says he will file a defamation case against Rahul for dragging the Savarkar name.
मेरा नाम सावरकर नहीं, गांधी है— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2023
गांधी किसी से माफ़ी नहीं माँगता@RahulGandhi 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/Be5jdzihYi
It seems like the tweets about Savarkar were only made from the Twitter handle of the Congress party, which are still available. However, a large group of users are claiming that the 'insulting' tweets are now deleted whereas some say he never tweeted from his personal account.
Tweet which Insulting towards Savarkar Ji from @INCIndia the other day is now deleted!— Dr Keyur Pramanick (@PramanickKeyur) March 21, 2023
Dar Gaye Kya? @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/NpU1c1pKws
Pappu Dar Gaya....!!!— Bharat Sanghvi Jain (@rajamaka) March 28, 2023
After Savarkar's grandson threatened of filing a FIR, Rahul Gandhi Deleted All his tweets on #VeerSavarkar ❓🤔
बस हवा निकल गई... !!!
@SupriyaShrinate@srinivasiyc @ActivistSandeep#PappuWillBePappu pic.twitter.com/WMpfJCGEw6
So @RahulGandhi has deleted all his tweets on Veer Savarkar.— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) March 28, 2023
This comes after grandson of Veer Savarkar threatened the Congress leader of FIRs for his defamatory and baseless statements against Veer Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/YeO0beSS8H
I did some research and discovered that Rahul Gandhi had made a statement about Savarkar ji to the media, but had not tweeted or taken down any tweets.— ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 28, 2023
While those tweets are still available on his INC official page and with other accounts, Your opinion?
1. Rahul Gandhi never tweeted about Savarkar from personal account. So no questions about deleting.— Ankita Sawant🌹 (@ankitanalyst) March 28, 2023
2. All tweets on Savarkar where made from @INCIndia
Neither they deleted any tweets.
3. Go to @INCIndia Search for "सावरकर" not "Savarkar" you'll find all tweets.@bhatia_niraj23 pic.twitter.com/Fze8ojRJsE
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.