'Did Voice Come From His Heart Or Delhi?': MP Minister On Kamal Nath Mulling retirement 

After former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday hinted at retiring from active politics during a rally in Chhindwara, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It has to be understood whether it is the voice of the heart of Kamal Nath or it came from Delhi." The disregard of Rahul Gandhi leads to renunciation, Narottam Mishra added. This statement by the MP Home Minister came after Kamal Nath during a rally on Monday said, "I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home".

I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home: Kamal Nath, Congress leader at a rally in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh (13.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/fE5pJ7f8wA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his party would not force anyone to take retirement. Terming this as Nath's "personal matter", the BJP leader said that it was the former's choice whether he wanted to retire or stay at home.

We won’t make anyone take retirement. It is his will to retire or stay at home. It is his personal matter and he must think about it: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/fuswEQB8cJ pic.twitter.com/ufxMyiQ5Dm — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Fall of Congress government and loss in by-elections

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath made a foray into state politics after taking oath as the Chief Minister of MP on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Thereafter, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

In November, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress could win only 9 out of the 28 seats which went to the bypolls. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. As BJP now has a simple majority of its own after winning 19 seats, the MP government is likely to last for its remaining tenure.

