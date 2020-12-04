Gurumurthy Says Congress 'can't Escape On Agusta', Urges Party Leaders To Not Defend Case

Thuglak Editor and political analyst S Gurumurthy has asserted that the Congress party could not safeguard the Gandhi family and its leaders from the accusations surrounding the AgustaWestland case, adding that they should instead focus on safeguarding the party before it happens.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', S Gurumurthy remarked that while the then government had saved the Congress and the Gandhi family from the Bofors case, this time the party 'could not escape.' "They will be exposed and they will be exposed in a manner in which even the slavish Congress will not be able to defend them. I wish the Congressmen become aware of this. Because at least they can save the party even when it happens," he said.

"I'm sure because I have investigated this matter and in AgustaWestland deal, they cannot escape, because unlike Bofors, it is a current case. In the Bofors also they were caught but the government escaped them. A CBI director recently wrote in his book that the government escaped the Gandhis. But today, they cannot escape the consequences, I am confident. But I am worried about what the reaction of Congress will be. If Congress becomes a shield and begins fighting for them (Gandhis) then Congress will also go. I appeal to the conscience of the Congress. It should not pledge the party to defend the case," he added.

More Congress leaders named in AgustaWestland scam

In a massive development in the AgustaWestland scam, the Enforcement Directorate last month unearthed the alleged involvement of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's sons- Bakul Nath and Nakul Nath in the high-profile case. As per the ED probe, his sons were beneficiaries of a firm that received 14.2 million USD as kickbacks in connection with the case.

Additionally, Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri also received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 1 million USD. Accused Rajeev Saxena, who was deported from Dubai in connection with the case, has also come forward with the names of Congress leader Salman Khurshid and others, which are yet to be looked into.

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

