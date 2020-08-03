Congress Digvijaya Politicises BJP And Ayodhya Trust Leaders Getting Covid; Stoops Low

Ahead of the highly anticipated Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh put out an deeply insensitive tweet, hitting out at the priests of Ayodhya and the BJP for 'ignoring the rules of Sanatana dharma.' In a 6-point list, the Congress leader alleged that the party and the priests at Ayodhya were suffering the repercussions of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma and were either being tested positive for Coronavirus or were losing their lives to the disease.

Stooping to a new low to politicise the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Digvijaya Singh quoted how Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP CMs and leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with several priests of Ayodhya had tested positive for Corona. The Congress leader also claimed that BJP leader Kamal Rani Varun's demise was an indicator of how the party was facing the brunt of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma.

"The result of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma-- 1- All the priests of the Ram temple, Corona Positive, 2. Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun's demise from Corona, 3- BJP President of Uttar Pradesh at Corona Positive Hospital, 4- Home Minister of India Amit Shah at Corona Positive Hospital, 5- Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh BJP and State President of BJP in Corona Positive Hospital, 6-Karnataka's BJP Chief Minister at Corona Positive Hospital," said Digvijaya Singh.

सनातन हिंदू धर्म की मान्यताओं को नज़र अंदाज करने का नतीजा।

१- राम मंदिर के समस्त पुजारी कोरोना पोजिटिव

२- उत्तर प्रदेश की मंत्री कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से स्वर्गवास

३- उत्तर प्रदेश के भाजपा अध्यक्ष कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

४- भारत के गृह मंत्री अमित शाह कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में।

५- मध्यप्रदेश के भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री व भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में

६- कर्नाटक के भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi who is the chief guest of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya along with cabinet ministers. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir and PM Modi is also likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’, as per reports. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 162 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

