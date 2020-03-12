Digvijaya Singh Takes Indirect Jibe At Scindia, Says Kamal Nath Govt Ready For Floor Test

In the first response, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took an indirect jibe at former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the saffron party on Wednesday. Slamming Scindia, Singh said that he always believes in Political accountability and has always followed politics on the basis of idealogy and not position.

He also thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him and nominating him for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament. Digvijaya Singh on Thursday filed his nomination in Bhopal for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election.

Speaking to the media he said, "I want to thank Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji, Priyanka Ji and all the members of the working committee for nominating as an RS Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh. In my political career, I have always done politics on the basis of idealogy. I have an opportunity to be a part of Bharatiya Jan Sangh earlier but looking at their idealogy I decided that their idealogy doesn't match mine and so I became a member of the Indian National Congress and till my last breath il be a member of the Congress."

"For me, the position is not important the idealogy is. Political accountability is important to me. Nowadays the credibility of a leader cannot be trusted. I had earlier said that if in 2003 Congress won't form a government then I will not run in any election for the next 10 years and I was on my word. For me political reliability matters and I cannot compromise on that ever, " he added.

Singh on floor test

Further speaking on the floor test he said, "Floor test cannot take place as the resignations submitted by 19 MLAs have not been accepted. They should physically come before the Speaker and speak for themselves. These MLAs have been held hostage by BJP. The Kamal Nath government is ready for a floor test."

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh. Soon after he joined the BJP he was also named as the RS candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

