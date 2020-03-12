Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests PFI President & Sec In Alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh Link

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday has reportedly arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) President Parvez and Secretary Illiyas, in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link. Earlier on March 9, Danish, the chief of counter-intelligence wing of the PFI was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police in connection with distributing hate content and provoking people in the name of anti-CAA protest was.

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) President Parvez and Secretary Illiyas, in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link

PFI statement

Following the arrests, PFI has also released its statement on various social media handles. In their statement, the PFI has slammed the BJP-led Central government and the Delhi police and accused them of wrongly arresting PFI leaders by wrongly associating them in northeast Delhi violence that took place on February 23. The statement further mentioned that the police and the government are targeting people who are opposing the RSS-BJP agenda and also opposing CAA-NPR-NRC.

PROTEST ARREST OF POPULAR FRONT DELHI STATE LEADERS

On Sunday, the special cell of the Delhi police had arrested a couple-- Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Begh from Okhla area. They had links with ISIS and hateful literature was also recovered from them.

Arrested for spreading false propaganda

Mohammad Danish Khan is allegedly a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Danish Khan for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish Khan, the 33-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, is under the custody of Delhi Police till Friday.

ED had earlier named Danish in one of its charge sheet against PFI. According to sources, the total money trail of PFI that is being probed is Rs 120 cr. The trail was over a period of four years. The ED suspects part of this money was being used in the riots.

PFI under ED scanner

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources earlier confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under the scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding. The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India in which crores of cash were deposited during the anti-CAA protests since December 4. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

The investigative agency further found that nine bank accounts belong to Rehab India Foundation, an organization associated with PFI and the same organization has opened 37 bank accounts in the name of 17 different people and organisations. It has been alleged that, to dodge the investigating agencies, about Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 accounts, but the accounts were emptied leaving a nominal amount in the accounts.

