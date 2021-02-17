Digvijaya Singh Upholds Disha Ravi's Veganism To Condemn Arrest; Mum On Greta-'UAPA' Chats

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh condemned the arrest of 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi and claimed that the government was harassing social activists in the country. Assuming an odd line of defense, the Congress leader noted that Disha Ravi was an environmentalist working for climate change and that she turned vegan after being a non-vegetarian initially. Digvijaya Singh claimed that Disha Ravi had been termed anti-national for extending her support to the farmers in the ongoing protests.

Defending Disha Ravi, Digvijaya Singh accused BJP leader Kapil Sharma of inciting riots and alleged that he had created a Hindu eco-system 'toolkit' and that he was still not arrested for it. Further, the Congress leader attacked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that they were 'one soul in two bodies' and accused them of selling the country's property. Digvijaya Singh joins the long list of leaders from the Opposition who have condemned Disha Ravi's arrest and have accused the government of misusing its power to muzzle dissent. However, they have been largely silent since WhatsApp chats emerged between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg showing that the former was aware and panicking that the UAPA could be applied against them, and that she was in touch with her lawyers after the original toolkit's Republic Day planning came out in the open.

Other Congress leaders, including Udit Raj and KTS Tulsi, condemned the arrest of the 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru as well. Congress MP Udit Raj claimed that the judiciary had been compromised and questioned the role of the judges over Disha Ravi's arrest. KTS Tulsi, meanwhile, alleged 'misuse of power' the government to target dissenters, advising the government to follow the normal procedures. The Delhi CP has denied any breach of procedure and stated that the law doesn't differentiate based on age. Furthermore, the police's statement on Disha Ravi, in which it also named other foreign based entities who were part of the planning has elicited reactions from those very persons, including Mo Dhaliwal and Pieter Friedrich.

Disha Ravi allowed to speak to her lawyer & family

In a relief for incarcerated activist Disha Ravi, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed her plea seeking a copy of the FIR against the toolkit creators and the remand application. Incidentally, the Delhi Police staunchly opposed this request during the hearing. Additionally, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court allowed her access to warm clothes, books, masks, etc. As per the court's direction, she has been permitted to speak with her lawyer and to her family members for 30 minutes and 15 minutes respectively on a daily basis. Her police custody is set to lapse on February 19.

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody

Disha Ravi - who was picked up by the Delhi Police in Bengaluru - was sent to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court on Sunday. Disha, the co-founder of Fridays for Future (FFF), was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Arguing at the Court, the public prosecutor claimed that Disha Ravi had edited the toolkit on February 3 and also said that her mobile had been recovered and that data was yet to be retrieved.

The public prosecutor also alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the pro-Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. The 21-year-old activist claimed that every party, including the BJP had their own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. In messages allegedly exchanged between Disha and Greta, however, it becomes clear that Disha was aware of the danger in their actions, as she even asked Greta to not speak of the toolkit further as UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) could be applied, and that she would consult her lawyers

