BJP's Ram Kadam Slams Rihanna For Ganesha-themed Getup; Asks Rahul Gandhi A Question

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has hit out at international pop singer Rihanna after she posted a topless picture on Twitter in which she is wearing a necklace with a pendant of Lord Ganesha. Quoting her tweet, Ram Kadam said that "it's appalling to see how Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God Ganesha." According to media reports, she posted the picture for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

"This exposes how Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her in maligning India's image. Will they criticise her or the hunger for power is bigger than beloved Lord Ganpati?" the BJP leader said. Several netizens have also slammed Rihanna for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

This comes days after she became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site. She took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote.

In a strong response to the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

In its reaction, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement on 'recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests'.

Besides Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers. However, after Greta Thunberg shared a "toolkit", the whole plot of maligning the image of India has been exposed and is being probed.

