Before Polls, Dilip Ghosh Accuses TMC Of Setting Ablaze BJP Office; Calls It A Conspiracy

BJP West Bengal state unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday has slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly setting ablaze a party office in Birbum district. Ghosh said that it was conspiracy ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections. A small BJP office was torched allegedly by 'TMC goons' in Birbum district's Illambazar area on Sunday. The 2020 municipal election in West Bengal is likely around April. Elections will be conducted in 110 municipalities including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Speaking to the media Ghosh said, "This is conspiracy done to win the Municipal Corporation elections, the voters are threatened, the workers are put in the jail. They are targeting BJP from everywhere just to win the election. Police has totally taken a side in Bengal."

READ | Congress Says BJP MP Attacked Its MP In Lok Sabha; Aggrieved Neta Asks 'Since I'm Dalit?'

BJP office set ablaze

According to a local BJP leader, the office came under an attack on Sunday night the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata.

Earlier on January 16, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set on fire in West Bengal’s Bankura, days after another party office was set on fire in Asansol. The incident happened at the Chandai gram area under Barjora Police Station. BJP has alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the incident. Three days ago, a BJP office was also set ablaze in Asansol.

READ | PM Modi Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media Accounts; BJP Leaders Ask Him To Reconsider

This is hardly the first time that the two parties have clashed, or made such accusations against one another. Earlier, BJP leader Gopal Roy had claimed that TMC goons had set a party office on fire because they were worried about the growing influence of the BJP in the area.

Asansol: A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident. Police has begun investigation. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wlYdr2qAle — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

READ | 'People Losing Faith In Judiciary': Asha Devi After Execution Of Convicts Deferred Again

READ | Mamata Should Submit Accounts Of Funds Spent Instead Of Writing To PM: Dilip Ghosh