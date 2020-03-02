PM Modi Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media Accounts; BJP Leaders Ask Him To Reconsider

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was considering giving up all his social media accounts, BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. Minutes after PM Modi announced his decision, Sharma tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra restrained himself from commenting on whether other party members will also quit social media citing that he wasn't briefed yet. "I as a national spokesperson of the BJP cannot speak until I am briefed about it," said Patra.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quit social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi.

If there is one person who has very effectively used social media for nation building, it's @narendramodi ji. The world admires him for his insightful, visionary messages.

If taken, this decision will be a very big loss for the social media world & for the common man. https://t.co/TIh4QMAHMp — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) March 2, 2020

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

