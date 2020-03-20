Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Flies Out Of The Blocks To Slam BJP As Kamal Nath Resigns In MP

Minutes after Kamal Nath on Friday said that he has resigned as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and he will tender his resignation to the Governor, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to attack the BJP. He said, "What we have witnessed today in Madhya Pradesh is a blatant killing of Democracy in broad daylight."

'...A habit for the BJP'

Accusing the BJP of toppling the Congress government in the state, he said, "Dismantling the democratically elected government for the lust of power has become a habit for the BJP."

What we have witnessed today in #MadhyaPradesh is a blatant killing of Democracy in broad day light. Dismantling the democratically elected govt for the lust of power has become a habit for the BJP. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 20, 2020

In a press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "I was given five years to work for MP. The BJP got 15 years. So far, I have got only 15 months, but during these 15 months, people of Madhya Pradesh know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in. Since the day we came to power BJP has been trying to bring us down. The BJP has murdered democracy."

MP Speaker accepts resignation of 23 MLAs

The Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered the MP Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test that left the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath led Congress government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The Congress government was on the brink of collapse after the resignations of the 22 rebel MLAs stated to be supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress on March 10 and later joined the BJP.

READ | Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of poaching MLAs, says will fight tooth and nail against them

In a late-night development on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 legislators, lodged in a resort in Bengaluru. The resignation of six Congress ministers was accepted by the Speaker earlier.

READ | MASSIVE: Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister before floor-test; slams BJP

With the Speaker accepting the resignations of all 22 MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 230-member Assembly, which was 114 earlier, has now reduced to 92. The Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. The strength of the House has also come down to 205 with 103 required to prove majority, which seems impossible for the Congress given the current scenario. The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs seemingly has enough numbers to form a government.

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia hails SC's MP floor test order as Kamal Nath mulls 'legal options'

READ | MP CM Kamal Nath breaks silence as SC orders floor-test; says 'Will discuss & decide'