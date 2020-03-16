Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs, Says Will Fight Tooth And Nail Against Them

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP of poaching five Congress MLAs in Gujarat labeling the act as 'highly condemnable'. This comes after five Congress MLAs tendered their resignation to the Speaker of the assembly on March 15 and 16. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot stated that the BJP is trying to implement their 'one-party agenda' which will never happen as Congress will fight tooth and nail against them.

Karnatak, Madhya Pradesh and now BJP has poached 5 MLAs in Gujrat, this is highly condemnable . They are trying hard to implement their one party agenda, which will never happen. Congress will fight tooth and nail against them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 16, 2020

In another tweet early on Monday, Ashok Gehlot on Monday defended the Gandhi-Vadra family amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. He said that history is witness to the fact that the Gandhi family has made "enormous sacrifices" for this country. He added they have served the "nation selflessly and have been its driving force without any greed for power."

Gehlot said, "It has been three decades that no member of the Gandhi family has been in any position of power in the government, and yet they remain the sole uniting force for the rank and file of the party."

Ruckus in Gujarat Assembly

Before the zero-hour in the Gujarat Assembly on Monday, a ruckus broke out in the assembly over the MLAs' resignations. Mangal Gamit, JV Kakadiya, Soma Patel, Pravin Maru, and Pradyumnsinh Jadeja are the five Congress MLAs who have resigned. The Congress MLAs claimed that BJP paid MLAs to resign. Amit Chavda, the GPCC President got up in the house and claimed that the entire transactions of MLAs resigning cost Rs. 65 crores to BJP.

'Deputy CM bribed by Congress MLAs'

Countering Amit Chavda, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also alleged that it was Congress' MLA who had tried to bribe the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "In the house, their MLAs had gotten up and asked Nitin Patel to come to Congress with 15 MLAs and he will be made the Chief Minister. They started this kind of antics. We never bribe anyone. You can't control your own MLAs, " Rupani said in response.

