Karnataka COVID Apathy: DK Shivakumar Asks CM BS Yediyurappa To 'apologise To The Nation'

Expressing shock at the apathetic way COVID-19 bodies were disposed in Karnataka's Ballari, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, on Wednesday, demanded that CM B S Yediyurappa apologise to the nation. He claimed that the way the bodies were dumped in a pit went against India's values and traditions. Shivakumar had shared the video on Tuesday, demanding the government to take immediate action.

Ballari district admin disbands staff for 'inhuman' disposal of COVID-19 dead bodies

D K Shivakumar: 'Apologise to the nation'

It's disturbing to see bodies of COVID patients who have died being dumped inhumanly into a pit in Ballari.



Is this civility? This is a reflection of how the govt has handled this Corona crisis.



I urge the govt to take immediate action and ensure that this doesn't happen again. pic.twitter.com/lsbv5ZUNCR — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 30, 2020

Karnataka govt rules out lockdown extension, seals clusters in Bengaluru as cases rise

Karnataka disbands field team

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government disbanded the field team involved in burials of bodies of Coronavirus patients in Ballari district after a video showing inhuman handling of the dead bodies surfaced. The state government also apologised to the families of the deceased COVID-19 patients and to others who were hurt by the incident. This move was taken after the Karnataka Congress chief shared the video.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also termed the behaviour of the staff "very inhuman and very painful". He urged the staff to tread cautiously with humanity in handling the funeral of those affected by the disease. He added, "Let's walk with humanity, and realize that there is no greater religion than humanity".

Coronavirus Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai; India's total tally at 5,85,493

Ballari COVID apathy

After the video surfaced, the Ballari Deputy Commissioner stated that the field team was involved in the burial of eight people who passed away after succumbing to COVID-19. Although, according to the DC, all protocols and SOPs were followed by the team during the burial process. However, the "disrespectful handling of the bodies while being lowered on to the ground by the field staff" led to the entire field team involved being disbanded and will be replaced by a new team trained by the HOD, Forensic, VIMS.

Karnataka extends lockdown; Here are the list of activities permitted & prohibited

Karnataka's COVID rise

As per testing statistics, Karnataka ranks among the top three states apart from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - testing 13,000-15,000 people per day, inspite of their low COVID-19 numbers. The government has also capped the test of pricing at Rs 2600 and Rs 4500 for government and private hospitals respectively. Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has maintained its low numbers due to its effective tracking, with teams tracing 47 contacts per positive case, compared to Mumbai's 10-15 contacts and Delhi's 2 contacts. Karnataka has 15242 cases - 7078 are active, 7918 are discharged while 246 have succumbed.