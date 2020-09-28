DMK & Allies Stage Protests In TN Against Farm Laws; MK Stalin Fumes At AIADMK's Stance

Chanting slogans demanding that the farmers laws not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and its alliance, led by President M.K Stalin led protests across several districts in TN against the laws on Monday. DMK president MK Stalin took part in a protest against the farm laws in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram and requested the state government to approach the court against the law. The DMK in an all-party meeting last week had decided to hold state-wide protests from different districts to show its support to the farmers demanding non-implementation of the farm laws in Tamil Nadu. Protests took place in across 3,500 places across Tamil Nadu, led by DMK and its alliance parties including Congress, Communist parties and others.

Speaking during the protest in Kanchipuram, DMK President Stalin said, "Our neighbouring state Kerala is opposing and planning to approach the court against farm bills passed in the Parliament. We ask our state government to do the same or else opposition parties will approach the court on the issue."

'Farmer will be thrown away from the land'

Criticising the ruling party and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, saying that despite being a farmer, he was supporting the farm laws, Stalin said, “Chief Minister is the one who says he is a farmer but after his party came in power, the life of farmers is fading away. He advertises himself as a farmer but didn't come forward to help farmers, by backing the centre. A farmer will be thrown away from his own land.''

Stalin attacked the Centre saying, promises had been made earlier regarding the procurement of two crore jobs for the youth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but nothing had happened. “The new laws will drive the farmers away from their lands,” he stated.

TN CM slams Stalin

Earlier, lashing out at Stalin for ‘politicising’ passing of the three bills, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement said the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Essential Services (Amendment) Bill were passed on September 15 and 17. He explained in detail how those new laws would only go on to help the farmers in many ways.

Debunking the charges made by Stalin, EPS addressing the media last week, said that the bills have all the safeguards required to protect the interest of farmers and declared that he was proud to call himself a farmer and would call himself a farmer not once but a thousand times, as he is for the welfare of the farmers in the state.

