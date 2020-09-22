DMK Chief MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Stoppage Of Mekedatu Dam Construction

Urging Prime Minister Modi’s support to Tamil Nadu farmers, DMK Chief M.K Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi asking him to not give the nod from the Centre for the construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka as it was against the interest of the state and its farmers.

A delegation of DMK MP’s including Kanimozhi, T.R Baalu, and Dayanidhi Maran met with the Prime Minister in Delhi on Tuesday morning, handing him the letter written by party president M.K Stalin. Assuring he had given his word, T.R Baalu told reporters that the Prime Minister had assured the DMK that the Centre would not take any measures that would be detrimental for the state and farmers of Tamil Nadu.

The Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, in the letter requested the Prime Minister to “instruct the concerned Central Ministries” not to “give approval for the construction of Mekedatu Reservoir” as proposed by neighboring Karnataka.

“I am disappointed that Chief Minister of Karnataka during his meeting with you demanded early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu despite the strongest opposition from Tamil Nadu,” Stalin wrote.

Adding that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had in the past had disapproved of the Mekedatu reservoir project and passed unanimous resolutions against it, Stalin noted that the Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court against the issue.

“The Proposed Mekedatu reservoir under the guise of drinking water purpose would irreparably and irreversibly affect the flow of water from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States - particularly Tamil Nadu and also threatens the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people,” he wrote.

Adding that the construction of the project is completely detrimental to the interests of the farmers and the drinking water needs of the common people, Stalin opined that the proposed reservoir was in total violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 as well as the Judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated 16.2.2018.

In the recent TN assembly sessions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had assured that the state would not allow the construction of a reservoir across the Cauvery river. "A case related to this issue is in the Supreme Court. I would like to convey categorically to the deputy leader that the Tamil Nadu government would never allow them (Karnataka) to construct the Mekedatu dam," he asserted, adding that the Supreme Court verdict is clear.