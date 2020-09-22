TN CM Palaniswami Reiterates Support For Centre's Farm Bills, Rejects Stalin's Criticism

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniwami reiterated that the agrarian bills passed by the Parliament would not negatively impact the farmers. Lashing out at DMK president MK Stalin for his criticism on the issue, the TN CM opined that the former was speaking about the farm legislation without adequate knowledge. At the same time, he gave an assurance that the AIADMK shall oppose any plan which is against the interest of farmers and people of the state.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by both Houses of Parliament. However, AIADMK RS MP SR Balasubramoniyan differed from his party's stand and opposed the bills in the Upper House. The TN CM revealed that Balasubramoniyan had been asked for an explanation in this regard.

The agriculture Bills brought by the Central Government not affect the farmers. Stalin is talking about the Bills without knowing it. We will oppose any plans which are against the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/dQaAWAg4Vp — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Stalin slams AIADMK's stand

In a statement on September 20, Stalin asked Palaniswami to apologise to the farmers for supporting the Centre's agrarian bills, alleging that they were pro-corporate. Pointing out that this legislation controlled trade within the state as well, he added the farmers' market and regulated markets will suffer detrimental effects. He also contended that the TN CM should have argued on the prospect of revenue loss for the state. According to Stalin, "history will not forgive" Palaniswami for taking pride in saying that he is a farmer and yet backing the alleged "anti-farmer" bills.

What are the agrarian bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Another farm bill- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was cleared by the Upper House earlier in the day.

