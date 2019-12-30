DMK Chief MK Stalin Meets Protesters Who Were Detained For Drawing 'kolams'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin met the eight people who were detained by Chennai police for drawing kolams at Besant Nagar in Chennai on Sunday morning. The DMK President met the protestors on Monday morning at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.

READ: 'Kolams' Drawn Outside MK Stalin's House As Agitation Against State Govt Increases

Stalin meets protestors

Stalin posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter and said that the protestors detained were sued by the State government for a peaceful protest. He took the opportunity to once again attack the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), saying that they were slaves of the BJP.

On Sunday morning, Chennai police detained eight people - five young women and three lawyers who had come to help them for drawing anti-CAA kolams in Besant Nagar. Those detained were charged under IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) were filed against them. The police said they did not have permission to protest and released them after 10 am.

READ: Eight Take To 'rangoli' To Protest Against CAA In Chennai, Held

The arrest lead to an outrage by citizens as well as members of politicals parties. DMK members MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, MDMK leader Vaiko and MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah all spoke up against the move by the government, with Stalin saying, "The anarchy of the state is increasing day by day."

Later in the day, the DMK decided to raise the agitation against the government and asked it's Women's Wing members to draw kolams (rangoli) outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30.

Kolams were spotted outside Stalin and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi's houses on Sunday evening as well.

The DMK has been protesting intensely against the CAA and even opposed it in the Parliament, saying that it is discriminatory in nature and is thus against the Constitution of India.

READ: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath Holds Anti-CAA March In Chennai

READ: DMK President Stalin, P Chidambaram & 8,000 Others Booked For Anti-CAA Protest March