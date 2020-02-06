Sad That Rajinikanth Hasn't Realised Harmful Effects Of CAA: DMK Chief MK Stalin

The President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin expressed dismay over actor Rajinikanth’s non-realisation of the harmful effects of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Thursday. This comes as Stalin was speaking to the media persons in Kovalam near Chennai. He said that Rajinikanth should first think and research the harmful effects of CAA.

MK Stalin further added that he was sad that Rajinikanth has not realised the negative aspects of CAA. Stalin said Rajinikanth would change his views on the law once he realises its impact. Stalin inaugurated the signature campaign against CAA at Kovalam in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Rajinikanth’s stand on CAA

On Wednesday, February 6, Rajinikanth came out in support of CAA. He said that he will be the first person to come in the support of the Muslim community if CAA affected them in any way. The legendary actor further stated that the political parties were joining the protests by the people for their own self-interest.

Rajinikanth also reiterated the Central government’s stand and said that Centre has clearly mentioned, Indian citizens will not be affected by the Act. Talking about partition, Rajinikanth said Indian Muslims have stayed back here in their "janmabhoomi" during the partition in 1947 and no one can send them anywhere. He also urged students to be well aware of the stands they take.

Rajinikanth’s message to students

Rajinikanth told the students to get detailed information before joining any protests. He said that if they are detained, any police first information report (FIR) registered against them could spoil their future. He further warned the students to be well researched so that no political party could use them for their interests.

Rajinikanth's comment on Periyar

Rajinikanth has been called out by many politicians for having an affiliation to BJP. He had earlier made a controversial speech during the Thuglak magazine's 50th-year anniversary function. He had referred to a rally conducted by Periyar. He had said that Periyar's action in that 1971 rally was published only by Cho Ramaswamy’s 'Thuglak' magazine.

