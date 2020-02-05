'Spare Us The Charade, Join BJP': Karti Chidambaram Slams Rajinikanth For Supporting CAA

Congress parliamentarian Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at superstar Rajinikanth after the actor showed his support and threw his weight behind the Citizenship Act. Following Rajinikanth's statement, Chidambaram said that the actor need not pretend when it comes to forming a new political outfit, but instead should join the BJP.

READ: Rajinikanth Summoned By Tuticorin Violence Inquiry Commission, Asked To Depose On Feb 25

'As expected.....'

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram took a vile jibe at Rajinikanth and stated that he was supporting the 'script' put forth by his 'puppeteers', referring to the BJP.

"As expected parrots the script written by his puppeteers BJP" said Karti Chidambaram

READ: Rajinikanth Backs CAA And NPR, Says NRC Not Yet Implemented

Further, Karti Chidambaram also spoke of the actor's plans to form and launch a new political party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections next year. He said that the actor need not pretend about launching a new political party, but instead he might as well join the ruling BJP.

No reason for @rajinikanth to pretend that he is going to form a new political party, might as well join the @BJP4India and spare us the charade. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 5, 2020

READ: Karti Chidambaram Slams Rajinikanth Over Periyar Statement, Calls It 'unfair'

Rajinikanth shows support for CAA

Earlier on Wednesday, superstar Rajinikanth showed his support to the Citizenship Act. Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth stated that the Act does not threaten any Muslim. In addition, he also backed the National Population Register exercise and said that it was "very essential" for the country. The statement was his first reaction after the amendment of the Act.

Rajinikanth: Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country, if it affects Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet. pic.twitter.com/wyXMCY8pH9 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

READ: INX Media PMLA Case: ED Questions Karti Chidambaram Again

Talking about CAA, Rajinikant questioned on how the Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition will be sent out of the country. He asserted that many Muslims chose Pakistan, however, others from the community decided to continue to stay back in India since it was their "Janma Bhoomi" and they have all rights. Moreover, he also said that if in any case Muslims are affected, then he will be the first person to stand up for them.