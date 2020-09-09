DMK Elects TR Baalu As Party Treasurer, Duraimurugan As General Secy Ahead Of 2021 Polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) elected senior leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu as the party's new General Secretary and Treasurer respectively on Wednesday at the DMK General Council Meeting.

DMK president MK Stalin presided over the party's general body meeting which was attended by over 3,500 members from 67 locations across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing.

Durai Murugan replaced late DMK leader K Anbazhagan as the party's General Secretary following the latter's demise earlier this year. Durai Murugan was DMK's Treasurer before taking over the reins as General Secretary. While TR Baalu remained the only applicant for the post of Treasurer, former Union Minister A Raja and former state Minister K Ponmudi were appointed as DMK's Deputy General Secretary.

DMK rejigs party positions ahead of polls

MK Stalin's decision to finalise the important roles in the party assumes significance as it is vital for him to assign tasks and responsibilities to the leaders ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The meeting of the general council could not be held in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stalin had directed party senior and former minister Duraimurugan to continue as party Treasurer. Duraimurugan had resigned as treasurer on March 16 to contest for the post of general secretary which fell vacant following the death of veteran K Anbazhagan on March 7. The late leader had held the post for a record 43 years. Prior to the general council meeting, the DMKs district secretaries met on September 3.

DMK opposes NEP

DMK President M K Stalin has opposed a conference of governors on the National Education Policy, alleging it went against Parliamentary democracy and hence 'unacceptable.' President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to address the inaugural session of the Governors' meet on the NEP through video conference. Stalin said without waiting for a debate in the Parliament on the NEP, seeking to solicit the views of Governors "blunts democracy and hence unacceptable." The Centre did not discuss NEP at the Central Advisory Board of Education's meeting (in which State Education Ministers participated), before the policy's approval in July, he alleged in a statement on Saturday.

