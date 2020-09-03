DMK Leaders Slam Centre Over Online Classes & NEET Exam; Demand 'equal' Facilities For All

DMK leader Kanimozhi on Thursday tweeted about the tragic deaths of two students who allegedly committed suicide over fear of taking the NEET and JEE exams that recently concluded. In her tweets, MP Kanimozhi named two students who were preparing for the entrance exams and committed suicide after being unable to attain online coaching classes due to lack of facilities.

Kanimozhi urged the government of Tamil Nadu to take appropriate steps to reduce the pressure on students by implementing well-regulated guidelines with regards to online classes and ensure it is accessible for all prospective students of higher learning.

Online coaching materials not accessible to all: Kanimozhi

Notably, the DMK when in power had introduced another syllabus called 'Samacheer Kalvi' for State Boards, as a local alternative to CBSE and Matriculation in addition to the already existing ones in the State. The DMK substantiated their claim stating, their syllabus would ensure 'quality' education for all students.

DMK has been in the forefront in Tamil Nadu, organising statewide protests against Centre's decision to hold entrance exams in the middle of a pandemic. In a scathing attack directed at the Centre, actor and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted asking, 'How do middle-class families prepare for online classes so abruptly?'. He noted that despite the youth council passing a resolution calling for an end to the massive inequality created by online classes, the State government has paid no heed and has allowed the exams to take place.

Sophie's choice for students — Risk COVID or lose scholarship opportunities

On August 19, a 19-year-old medical aspirant from Coimbatore allegedly committed suicide over fear of taking the NEET exams without having undergone coaching for the tests. The student was said to have been preparing for NEET over the past few months and was reportedly depressed. Non-availability of coaching materials and with limited access to online tools, the student grew increasingly anxious and eventually took the extreme step, said Udhayanidhi Stalin in his tweet. The family has lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway.

DMK chief MK Stalin wrote to Union Education Minister Pokhriyal urging him to postpone the exam date. In his letter, he stated 'With the present restrictions on public transport, allotted exam centres are not uniformly accessible to all and it will not be possible for students from rural areas to reach the centres. In light of the severe difficulties faced by students, I request you to postpone the JEE NEET exams until COVID-19 situation is brought under control,' Stalin's letter read.

It may be important to note that the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET-UG examinations, scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases.

