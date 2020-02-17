DMK Walks Out Of Tamil Nadu Assembly After Speaker Denies Anti-CAA Resolution Demand

Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and many states like Kerala and Punjab having passed an anti-CAA resolution, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday staged a walkout from the State Assembly alleging that they had asked the house to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but the demand was denied by the Speaker.

"The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA. Since there was no discussion on this issue in the Assembly before, it would not be wrong to discuss it now," DMK chief MK Stalin stated while addressing the media outside the assembly.

DMK also further alleged that they were not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's explanation about the issue of CAA being discussed in the house.

"Washermanpet people have been protesting non-stop. It is a misleading campaign by Chief Minister Palaniswamy that protesters indulged in damaging government property. His explanation is not satisfactory, hence DMK walked out of the Assembly," Stalin said.

DMK sends over 2 crore signatures opposing CAA to President

Earlier on Sunday, the DMK had sent over 2 crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Opposition members including DMK, Congress, and MDMK had organised a week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The signature campaign was announced by DMK President MK Stalin at a meeting of alliance party leaders in January. While stating on Sunday, DMK had stated that two crore signatures were received during the campaign and were sent to the President. "The signatures reflected the sentiments of the people against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. Tamil Nadu is hopeful that the President would recommend withdrawal of CAA to safeguard democracy and Constitution...," the statement said.

(With agency inputs)