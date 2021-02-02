DMK Walks Out Of TN Assembly Over Delay In Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by chief MK Stalin staged a walkout from the state assembly citing a delay in the Governor's decision on the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The Tamil Nadu assembly session began on Tuesday with Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's address to the house following which DMK leaders staged a walkout, upset over the delay in the decision to grant pardon to Perarivalan and six other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Further, MK Stalin also alleged that the Governor was not taking into consideration the corruption charges levelled against CM EPS and other AIADMK ministers and justified the party's decision to walk out. DMK also informed of their move to boycott the entire assembly session following which other Opposition parties too decided to follow suit.

OPS vows release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Earlier on January 23, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Pannerselvam categorically stated that the AIADMK government firmly believed in the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Perarivalan. The Dy CM's remarks come after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that TN governor Banwari Lal Purohit would take three-four days to decide on granting pardon to convict Perarivalan. O Pannerselvam noted that it was the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government that had first announced the release of the 7 convicts in the legislative assembly and had passed a resolution following which it was recommended to the governor. Pannerselvam added that they were expecting a good outcome and reiterated that the release of all the 7 convicts was the firm stance of the government.

Perarivalan's remission plea

The plea pertains to 46-year-old Perarivalan who is seeking suspension of his life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case till the MDMA probe is completed. A G Perarivalan, Nalini, her husband Murugan, T. Suthendraraja, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts in the assassination case who have been in prison for over 30 years. Last year in November, the top court had expressed unhappiness over the pendency of Perarivalan's pardon before the Tamil Nadu Governor for over 2 years.

The CBI had also asserted that it had no role as far as the relief was concerned stating, "It is for the His Excellency Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role. Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA…” Thereafter, Perarivalan was granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on 'medical grounds.' This was later extended by the top court by one week.

