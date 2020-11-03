DMK's Stalin Accuses AIADMK Of Being Subservient To Centre; Sounds Bugle For 2021 Polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a fresh attack on the AIADMK, accusing the EPS-led state government of fearing the Centre, as MK Stalin kicked-off the poll campaign for the 2021 State Assembly elections.

Speaking at a virtual party meeting, DMK supremo MK Stalin pointed out that in the past, his father and ex-CM late 'Kalaignar' Karunanidhi was respected by former PMs Deve Gowda and Indira Gandhi and that the current state government was being subservient to the Centre.

Stalin accused the EPS-led state government of remaining silent over crucial matters such as the shooting of anti-Sterlite protestors, the custodial killings of Bennicks and Jayraj in Thoothukudi, delay in receiving the GST compensation from the Centre, allowing the imposition of Hindi via the New Educational Policy.

Addressing his party cadre, Stalin assured that the DMK would win back the 'autonomy' that a state should possess if elected to power and pointed fingers at the central government for 'snatching' the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Further, Stalin also questioned PM Modi's praise on Tamil Nadu effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that the state recorded over seven lakh cases.

DMK launches fresh attack on EPS-led AIADMK

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections for 234 seats are scheduled to be held from May 2021.

'AIADMK Failed people of TN'

Earlier in October, DMK Chief MK Stalin talked about the incidents that have taken place in the recent past, including NEET, students' suicide, farm bills, the Covid crisis in the state, etc and said the ruling party had failed miserably in tackling the issues in the state. Asserting DMK will fight for justice to all the atrocities committed by the AIADMK, M K Stalin stated, "Let them go in any direction. Whether it is the mystery over the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the murder in Kodanad estate or corruption cases, we will conduct an inquiry as per law and bring those responsible to book (when the DMK comes to power)."

"If not for Jayalalithaa, there would neither have been an EPS or OPS nor would they have reached where they are today. They have no loyalty, or gratefulness towards Jayalalithaa who was the reason behind them reach such a stature. If they don't have loyalty towards the person who was behind their rise to power, their leader, how do you think EPS and OPS will be loyal towards people of Tamil Nadu?," he stated adding that AIADMK had failed the people of Tamil Nadu miserably.

