Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Issues Emphatic First Response As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the Covid lockdown by three weeks till May 3. PM Modi stated that the lockdown had to be extended in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Kejriwal backs PM Modi

In a tweet soon after PM Modi's address, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder said that the Delhi government will fully support the lockdown and follow all measures.

Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

In the fourth address to the nation in less than a month, PM Modi said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

PM Modi said, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

PM Modi added that guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be issued by the Central government on Wednesday.

Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 10,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 10,363, while the death toll stands at 339. On Monday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research released data stating that 2.17 lakh tests had been conducted till 9 pm, of which 9,341 people had tested positive. The Council reportedly conducted 21,806 tests, testing at a rate of roughly 10% each day.

Following PM Modi's videoconference meeting with all state CMs, Kejriwal had been the first to reveal that PM Modi would be extending the lockdown:

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

