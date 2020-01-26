The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Progress & Prosper': Here's Defence Min Rajnath Singh's Wish For India On Republic Day

General News

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his warm wishes & hoped for the country to 'progress' and 'prosper'.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the nation. The Union Defence Minister took to Twitter he hoped for the country to 'progress' and 'prosper'. He ended his tweet with 'Jai Hind!, Jai Bharat!'. 

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India gears up for 71st R-Day celebrations & parade

Read: Republic Day 2020: Patriotic fervour runs high among B-town celebs, 'CAA' stances evident

Leaders extend greetings

Greetings poured in from all corners. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the many to extend greetings on Republic Day.

Read: Republic Day: UP CM calls for 'commitment to achieving goals of great patriots'

Republic Day parade 

All set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the grand parade at the Rajpath on Sunday. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will follow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute. 

Read: Here's what you will see during the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade

Read: Raj Thackeray wishes immortality upon India with a stunning picture, on Republic Day 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA