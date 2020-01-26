'Progress & Prosper': Here's Defence Min Rajnath Singh's Wish For India On Republic Day

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the nation. The Union Defence Minister took to Twitter he hoped for the country to 'progress' and 'prosper'. He ended his tweet with 'Jai Hind!, Jai Bharat!'.

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India gears up for 71st R-Day celebrations & parade

गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of #RepublicDay.



May our Nation continue to progress and prosper. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2020

Read: Republic Day 2020: Patriotic fervour runs high among B-town celebs, 'CAA' stances evident

Leaders extend greetings

Greetings poured in from all corners. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the many to extend greetings on Republic Day.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

आप सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



गणतंत्र दिवस स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के बलिदान का स्मरण कराने के साथ ही संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों के प्रति सचेत भी करता है।यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व आत्मचिंतन करने व महान देशभक्तों के सपनों एवं लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए प्रतिबद्ध होने का अवसर प्रदान करता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2020

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

Read: Republic Day: UP CM calls for 'commitment to achieving goals of great patriots'

Republic Day parade

All set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the grand parade at the Rajpath on Sunday. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will follow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute.

Read: Here's what you will see during the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade

Read: Raj Thackeray wishes immortality upon India with a stunning picture, on Republic Day 2020