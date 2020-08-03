'Do Not Make Negative Comments':CM Yogi Takes On Congress Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged Congress to avoid negative comments on such a "historic occasion". He opined that Congress had delayed the construction of Ram Mandir after Independence for political power. According to him, the emotions of people were exploited by dividing the people on caste and religious lines.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had stirred a controversy by claiming that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had already laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. Adityanath recalled that senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had tried to stall the Ayodhya land dispute matter before the Supreme Court.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "135 crore supporters of Ram Mandir are contributing towards the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust constituted on the Supreme Court's direction. Do not make negative comments on this historic occasion. The nation and the world know about every person's past. There is no need for anyone to say anything. Every person knows that the construction of Ram Mandir could have commenced right after the Independence. But, when power becomes more important than the country for some people, they exploit the feelings of people for political power by dividing the society in the name of caste, creed, and religion."

"Congress should look into its own history. Congress did not want the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. When the matter reached the Supreme Court, a Congress leader filed an application that the Ayodhya land dispute should not be resolved before 2019. November 9, 2019, is a historic day." he added.

Read: BJP Veterans LK Advani & MM Joshi Likely To Attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Via VC

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says in Ayodhya, "...Congress should look in its past. They didn't want that a foundation stone be laid where Lord Ram was placed. They didn't want the conclusion of the issue...They divide people on the basis of caste, religion and beliefs." pic.twitter.com/VAMU4Nvm8W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Opens Up On The Supreme Court's Monumental Ayodhya Verdict

'Efforts of PM Modi'

Addressing the media, the UP CM stressed that some politicians' threat that untoward incidents will happen in India if the verdict is delivered had been proven to be false. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards the construction of the Ram Mandir. Besides Adityanath, the PM and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

"Many people gave threats that if the verdict comes, something will happen. The verdict put a full stop on all these speculations. The nation and the world are witnessing this auspicious day due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the UP CM said.

Read: Ayodhya: 5,100 Urns Prepared To Light Up Path To Ram Mandir For Bhoomi Poojan